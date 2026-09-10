TVK MLA VS Babu admitted to ICU after breathing difficulty

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA VS Babu was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital here on Thursday (September 10) after he developed breathing difficulty, sources said.
Babu, who represents Kolathur in the Assembly, was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Aminjikarai after he complained of breathlessness. He is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit on the hospital’s third floor, with doctors closely monitoring his condition, the sources said.
The MLA had recently participated in the Assembly’s Budget session before he developed the health issue. He was subsequently taken to the hospital and admitted for further treatment.
Doctors at MGM Healthcare are continuing to treat and monitor Babu. Further details on his condition are awaited.
Babu’s hospitalisation comes a week after the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin challenging his election from Kolathur.
The court held that Stalin’s challenge, which sought to question the election result and seek verification of electronic voting machines and VVPAT slips, was not maintainable as a writ petition. It said an election challenge had to be pursued through the statutory mechanism provided under election law.
Babu defeated Stalin in the 2026 Assembly election by 8,795 votes, securing 82,997 votes against the former Chief Minister’s 74,202.
Babu’s victory ended Stalin’s winning run in Kolathur, which he had represented since 2011. The result was one of the most closely watched upsets of the Assembly election.