B'desh rules out possibility of PM Rahman's India visit for BRICS outreach

As the current chair of BRICS, India will host the 18th Summit of the the influential grouping on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

Speaking to reporters, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir claimed that the Bangladesh premier was not properly invited to the BRICS Summit. He added that the invitation was extended to Rahman not as a prime minister but as the chairman of the seven-nation South and East Asian BIMSTEC.

"How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited? Our prime minister was not invited. Who told you that our prime minister was invited?” Kobir posed a volley of questions when asked whether Rahman would join the summit.

India has extended an invitation to Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit as the chairman of BIMSTEC, while a separate bilateral invitation had been in place since February.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

Kobir said the Bangladesh prime minister's first visit cannot be a multilateral one. "We are placing greater emphasis on bilateral visits and discussions,” he told reporters.