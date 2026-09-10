TVK fields Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama for Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

The TVK’s decision assumes significance as the two former AIADMK legislators had been widely expected to be given another opportunity to contest from the constituencies they had represented. Soon after their induction into the TVK, party sources had indicated that they could be fielded in the bypolls.

Maragatham Kumaravel is a deputy general secretary of the TVK, while Sathyabama serves as the party’s Tiruppur South-East district secretary.

The announcement comes amid preparations by the AIADMK to reclaim both seats and the DMK’s decision to field I Paranthaman in Madurantakam and S Suganya in Dharapuram. The AIADMK has also sought the support of its alliance partners, including the BJP.