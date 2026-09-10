Chinese President Xi to visit India for BRICS summit

This will be Xi's first visit to India in nearly seven years.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

During his visit, Xi is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the summit, according to sources here.

The visit is expected to be a high-profile diplomatic engagement with implications for the ongoing efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation, particularly the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

As the current chair of the influential grouping, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi.