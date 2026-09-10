Death of tribal woman and newborn: Timber shop owner arrested

KANCHEEPURAM: Police have arrested a timber shop owner near Kancheepuram after a pregnant Irular woman and her newborn baby died allegedly after she was prevented from getting medical treatment during her advanced stage of pregnancy over a Rs 20,000 debt.
The accused, identified as Arumugam, has been booked under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and laws relating to bonded labour, police said.
According to the complaint, Arumugam, who runs a timber shop in the Vellaigate area, allegedly paid Rs 20,000 as an advance to Anandhan and his wife Thenmozhi, residents of the Irular settlement at Singadivakkam, around six months ago and brought them to work at his establishment.
The couple was allegedly made to stay in a makeshift tent and was engaged in cutting wood.
On September 8, Thenmozhi, who was in the final stage of her pregnancy, reportedly developed labour pains. Her husband alleged that Arumugam prevented her from going to hospital and allegedly insisted that the couple repay the Rs 20,000 advance before she could seek medical treatment.
Thenmozhi subsequently went into labour at the tent, where both she and the newborn baby died during delivery.
Anandhan alleged that the timber shop owner had forced his wife to continue working despite her advanced pregnancy and had denied them proper wages. He further alleged that they were treated like bonded labourers.
He also alleged that Arumugam gave him Rs 2,000 and asked him not to make the incident a bigger issue.
Following the deaths, Anandhan and his relatives staged a protest at the Ponnerikarai police station, demanding action against the timber shop owner.
The District Collector ordered revenue department officials to conduct a detailed inquiry and take appropriate action.
The Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police also directed the Ponnerikarai police to submit a comprehensive inquiry report and initiate necessary legal action.
Police intensified their investigation on Thursday and registered an FIR against Arumugam in connection with the deaths and allegations that the couple had been subjected to bonded labour.
He has been booked under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and was arrested for further investigation.