Death of tribal woman and newborn: Timber shop owner arrested

The accused, identified as Arumugam, has been booked under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and laws relating to bonded labour, police said.

According to the complaint, Arumugam, who runs a timber shop in the Vellaigate area, allegedly paid Rs 20,000 as an advance to Anandhan and his wife Thenmozhi, residents of the Irular settlement at Singadivakkam, around six months ago and brought them to work at his establishment.

The couple was allegedly made to stay in a makeshift tent and was engaged in cutting wood.