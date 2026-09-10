Madras High Court dismisses PIL challenging Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Scheme Tender

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan observed that the price quoted by the jewellers was a business decision based on their gold stocks and willingness to accept lower profit margins.

The PIL was filed by goldsmith G. Raj, who challenged the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited’s (TNMSCL) tender, floated on July 13, 2026, for procuring the gold rings for newborn children and their mothers.

The tender requires to manufacture and BIS-hallmark the rings and transport them to 107 hospital hub centres across 38 districts.

The petitioner contended that Joyalukkas quoted Rs 0.01 per ring, making the total contract value Rs 4,416.67 for 4,41,667 rings. He argued that this was far below the statutory hallmarking fee of around Rs 2 crore.