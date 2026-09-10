Ajithkumar custodial death: 4 more cops, including DSP, remanded to judicial custody

The prosecution informed the court that the witness protection order had been arbitrarily withdrawn by the present Thiruppuvanam Inspector, Sethumani Mathavan.

The four accused had earlier approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking bail. The High Court had directed them to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Madurai, and execute bonds. However, they had not filed bail petitions before the trial court.

Ajithkumar, a security guard at the Madapuram Badrakali Amman Temple, died in June 2025 after he was taken into police custody in connection with a complaint over missing jewellery. The CBI, which took over the investigation into his custodial death, subsequently arrested six police personnel and filed a chargesheet against them.