DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for the day, October 29, 2026?

1. Theni jailbreak fallout: DGP Rathore shifted to Tangedco, K Shankar returns as Prisons chief

Days after 17 undertrial prisoners escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Theni district, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday transferred Sandeep Rai Rathore, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, and posted him as DGP/Chief Vigilance Officer, Vigilance, Tangedco, Chennai.

2. DVAC raids 25 locations linked to Ex-Minister K N Nehru over MAWS job scam

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday launched searches at more than 20 premises across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Tiruchy, linked to former DMK minister KN Nehru.

3. Vijay meets MIDS prof Kalaiyarasan at Secretariat; Stalin terms govt action as 'peak of fascism'

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday met Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) assistant professor Kalaiyarasan at the Secretariat, following his detention by the police over a social media post allegedly targeting Pallavaram TVK MLA Kamatchi.

4. TN Cabinet approves formation of Social Justice Commission to conduct survey

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday, approved the formation of a Social Justice Commission to pave the way for conducting a social justice survey across the State, fulfilling a promise made in the Governor’s address.

5. Rs 100-crore pvt school fraud case: Former DMK MLA Muthukumar surrenders before Chennai special court

A day after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, former DMK MLA Muthukumar, an accused in the alleged private schools cheating case involving over Rs 100 crore, surrendered before a special court in Chennai on Thursday and was remanded to judicial custody till November 12.

6. TN Govt to launch Rs 200 grocery kit ahead of Deepavali

With household budgets under pressure from rising prices ahead of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government will launch a grocery package containing 10 essential items for Rs 200 at cooperative stores across the State on Friday, October 30.

7. Congress wins Nagpur MLC poll; MVA gets three seats, BJP, Shiv Sena one each

Cracks surfaced in Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti bloc on Thursday as the BJP blamed ally Shiv Sena for the coalition’s poor showing in the Legislative Council elections, accusing it of non-cooperation and undermining the alliance.

8. Benz car accident: HC directs police not to arrest judge, deceased’s family disappointed

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police not to arrest an Additional District and Sessions Judge in connection with a fatal car accident involving his 17-year-old son, killing a scooterist in Cheranalloor here.

9. Arnab cyclone death toll rises to six in Andhra Pradesh

10. Netanyahu steps up election fraud claims, rules out cooperation with Arab parties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday intensified allegations of election fraud by Arab-led parties, describing suspected foreign interference as an "earthquake", as the top electoral body asked the internal security agency to investigate the matter.

11. Russian drone hits 2 trains stopped at station in central Ukraine, killing 13, officials say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it in a post on X as a “horrific attack” that struck passenger trains in Dnipro.

12. Banks must compensate digital fraud victims for loss if due-diligence failure established: SC