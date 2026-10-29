Former DMK MLA Muthukumar surrenders before Chennai special court

On Wednesday (October 28) the Supreme Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Muthukumar.

So far, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has arrested four people, including former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, BT Arasakumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, and two others, Suresh and Raja.

In this situation, Muthukumar surrendered before Judge L.S. Sathyamurthy of the special court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Chennai on Thursday (October 29).

The judge remanded him to judicial custody until November 12 and ordered that he be lodged at Puzhal Central Prison.

Accepting Muthukumar’s requests, the judge also directed the prison authorities to provide him with first-class facilities, ensure necessary medical treatment and permit him to wear his own clothes.