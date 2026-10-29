Theni jailbreak fallout: DGP Rathore shifted to Tangedco; K Shankar named new Prisons chief

According to a Home (SC) Department order dated October 29, K Shankar, Additional Director General of Police, Enforcement Bureau CID, Chennai, has been appointed Additional DGP of Police and DG of Prisons and Correctional Services, replacing Rathore.

Shankar had earlier headed the Prisons and Correctional Services department, taking charge on January 2. He was transferred to the Enforcement Bureau CID on June 3, when Rathore replaced him as Prisons chief. Shankar has now returned to the post following Rathore’s transfer.

The transfers have been ordered with immediate effect.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of prison security following two escape incidents at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on October 20 and 21. One undertrial prisoner allegedly scaled a 23-foot wall using electrical wiring, while a POCSO convict escaped while working at a prison-run bazaar. Both were later apprehended, and seven prison personnel were suspended.

In the Theni incident on October 26, the 17 undertrial prisoners allegedly overpowered prison guards before fleeing. The inmates had pretended that one of them was suffering from an epileptic seizure to trap the guards and carry out their escape plan. Nine prison personnel were suspended following the escape. A day later, most of the inmates were recaptured while four more were apprehended yesterday, bringing all 17 inmates who escaped back into custody.