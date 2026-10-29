TN Cabinet approves formation of Social Justice Commission to conduct survey

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday, approved the formation of a Social Justice Commission to pave the way for conducting a social justice survey across the State, fulfilling a promise made in the Governor’s address.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said the State government would constitute the commission in February or March 2027, after the Union government completed its caste-based enumeration.
“The commission will comprise a retired judge and IAS officers. They will work out the process for conducting the social justice survey,” Nirmalkumar said.
In the Governor’s address to the Assembly, Governor R V Arlekar had announced that the State would conduct the survey after the completion of the caste enumeration by the Union government.
“It is a fundamental policy of this government that true social justice lies in every community getting due representation. To fulfil this policy and promise, we will urge the Centre to swiftly complete the caste enumeration in conjunction with the ongoing population census. After the Union government completes the caste enumeration, the Government of Tamil Nadu will conduct the social justice survey,” Arlekar had said.
The proposed survey will be different from the caste enumeration to be conducted by the Union government. It will involve a detailed socio-economic assessment of communities, including family income, occupation, land ownership, educational status, school and college enrolment, dropout rates and access to welfare schemes.
The Cabinet also discussed the Thalambur land issue, involving allegations of illegal issuance of pattas that have reportedly affected around 3,000 families in the village near Chennai. It decided to constitute a committee to resolve the issue in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict. The Cabinet also decided to appeal to the Apex Court against the judgment concerning converted Muslims.