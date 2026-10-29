TN Cabinet approves formation of Social Justice Commission to conduct survey

The proposed survey will be different from the caste enumeration to be conducted by the Union government. It will involve a detailed socio-economic assessment of communities, including family income, occupation, land ownership, educational status, school and college enrolment, dropout rates and access to welfare schemes.

The Cabinet also discussed the Thalambur land issue, involving allegations of illegal issuance of pattas that have reportedly affected around 3,000 families in the village near Chennai. It decided to constitute a committee to resolve the issue in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict. The Cabinet also decided to appeal to the Apex Court against the judgment concerning converted Muslims.