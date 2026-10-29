Tamil Nadu governemnt to launch Rs 200 grocery kit ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: With household budgets under pressure from rising prices ahead of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government will launch a grocery package containing 10 essential items for Rs 200 at cooperative stores across the State on Friday, October 30.
The package is aimed at making essential cooking ingredients more affordable during the festive season, when household spending typically rises. It will contain chana dal, moong dal, urad dal, red chillies, coriander seeds, garlic, tamarind, mustard, cumin and fennel.
The new offering will complement an existing grocery package priced at Rs 500, providing consumers with a lower-cost option for their festive purchases.
The State has been using its cooperative retail network to make essential commodities available at affordable prices. Measures have also included selling fine-quality rice at Rs 30 per kg through cooperative and Amudham stores.
Special grocery hampers have previously been introduced through cooperative outlets ahead of Deepavali to help consumers manage festival expenses.