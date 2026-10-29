CM Vijay meets MIDS professor Kalaiyarasan at Secretariat

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday met Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) assistant professor Kalaiyarasan at the Secretariat, following his detention by the police over a social media post allegedly targeting Pallavaram TVK MLA Kamatchi.
Police had taken Kalaiyarasan for questioning over an alleged defamatory post on social media. During the inquiry, he clarified that he did not have an Instagram account and that an unidentified person had misused his name and photograph to publish the post. Following his explanation, the police released him.
Following the incident, Vijay subsequently called Kalaiyarasan to the Secretariat and held discussions with him. School Education Minister Rajamohan and Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Agarwal were also present during the meeting.
Explaining the incident about Kalaiarasan, Minister R Niramalkumar said that the wrongdoing had been committed by the local police station. "Myself and other Ministers explained to him that wrong things had happened" Minister Nirmalkumar said.
Kalaiyarasan, an associate professor of economics at the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), was detained by the Tambaram Police for roughly three hours over an offensive post targeting a TVK MLA on an Instagram account that carried Kalaiyarasan's photograph.