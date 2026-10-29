CM Vijay meets MIDS professor Kalaiyarasan at Secretariat

Police had taken Kalaiyarasan for questioning over an alleged defamatory post on social media. During the inquiry, he clarified that he did not have an Instagram account and that an unidentified person had misused his name and photograph to publish the post. Following his explanation, the police released him.

Following the incident, Vijay subsequently called Kalaiyarasan to the Secretariat and held discussions with him. School Education Minister Rajamohan and Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Agarwal were also present during the meeting.