Benz car accident: HC directs police not to arrest judge, deceased’s family disappointed

Reacting to the order, the family of the deceased told reporters that they are disappointed with the High Court's decision but respected it.

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order after hearing the state and the counsel for the judge on his anticipatory bail petition.

The court also directed the judge to cooperate with the investigation.

The family of the deceased has filed an impleading petition, which the court will consider later.

The judge approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the police named him as an accused in the case.