DVAC searches over 20 premises linked to former DMK minister KN Nehru across Tamil Nadu

The searches come days after the Madras High Court cleared the decks for the anti-corruption agency to investigate an alleged Rs 634 crore cash-for-jobs scam linked to the former minister.

The court's order paved the way for the DVAC to proceed with its investigation into allegations of irregularities in recruitment to government posts. The case centres on allegations that money was collected from candidates in return for jobs during the previous DMK government's tenure in municipal administration and water supply department which was headed by Nehru as minister.