Fresh trouble in AIADMK as over 500 C Ve Shanmugam supporters quit party

CHENNAI: In a fresh setback for the AIADMK, over 500 supporters of dissident leader C Ve Shanmugam from Villupuram district have decided to resign from the AIADMK, according to Daily Thanthi report.
Internal differences within the AIADMK have resurfaced in Villupuram district, with more than 500 supporters of senior leader Shanmugam deciding to quit the party amid an escalating party feud.
Following the party's defeat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, differences emerged within the party, with leaders such as Shanmugam and SP Velumani raising objections to the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
While the other rebels returned to the party fold, albeit grudgingly, Shanmugam has continued to function with a separate support base in Villupuram.
The rift widened after Edappadi Palaniswami replaced Shanmugam with Pasupathi as the AIADMK district secretary for Villupuram. Since then, rival camps owing allegiance to the two leaders have been functioning in the district, leading to repeated confrontations.
Recently, supporters of the two factions reportedly clashed during a party meeting at Nattarmangalam chaired by Pasupathi.
Amid the ongoing dispute, the AIADMK leadership removed 11 office-bearers, identified as Shanmugam loyalists, from their party posts. Those removed include district joint secretary Ananthi, district treasurer Venkatesan, youth wing secretary Jayaprakash, and Anna Trade Union secretary Bhaskaran.
Party functionaries from district, union, town and branch-level units came to Chennai by buses and cars to submit their resignation letters to Palaniswami. Before coming to the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, they went to former chief minister and party leader J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Marina beach.
Following reports of the planned mass resignation at the party headquarters, police stepped up security. Instead of the usual deployment of 10 personnel, around 30 police personnel, led by three sub-inspectors, were stationed at the premises as a precautionary measure.
The developments are expected to further intensify the factional tussle and could weaken the AIADMK's organisational strength in Villupuram district.