Fresh trouble in AIADMK as over 500 C Ve Shanmugam supporters quit party

Recently, supporters of the two factions reportedly clashed during a party meeting at Nattarmangalam chaired by Pasupathi.

Amid the ongoing dispute, the AIADMK leadership removed 11 office-bearers, identified as Shanmugam loyalists, from their party posts. Those removed include district joint secretary Ananthi, district treasurer Venkatesan, youth wing secretary Jayaprakash, and Anna Trade Union secretary Bhaskaran.