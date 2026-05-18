Edappadi K Palaniswami calls AIADMK district secys’ meet, aims show of strength amid rebellion

The party has 82 district secretaries, and the number of leaders attending the meeting is expected to play a crucial role in shaping Palaniswami’s next political moves amid the escalating power struggle within the party.

The meeting is being convened in the backdrop of the widening rift within the party after a section led by C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani rebelled against Palaniswami following the drubbing in the Assembly polls.