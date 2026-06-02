EPS, Velumani supporters clash as rift resurfaces

Palaniswami visited the residence of senior AIADMK leader and former minister Pollachi V Jayaraman at Thippampatti near Pollachi to offer condolences following the demise of Jayaraman's mother, Saraswathi Ammal. He paid floral tributes to her portrait and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family.

A short while later, former minister SP Velumani arrived along with his supporters. Velumani had recently led a group of AIADMK MLAs in extending support to the TVK government before subsequently reconciling with Palaniswami and rejoining the party leadership's fold.