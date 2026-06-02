EPS, Velumani supporters clash as rift resurfaces

COIMBATORE: A minor scuffle broke out between supporters of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and former minister SP Velumani in Pollachi on Tuesday.
Palaniswami visited the residence of senior AIADMK leader and former minister Pollachi V Jayaraman at Thippampatti near Pollachi to offer condolences following the demise of Jayaraman's mother, Saraswathi Ammal. He paid floral tributes to her portrait and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family.
A short while later, former minister SP Velumani arrived along with his supporters. Velumani had recently led a group of AIADMK MLAs in extending support to the TVK government before subsequently reconciling with Palaniswami and rejoining the party leadership's fold.
As Velumani entered the premises, a party functionary allegedly raised slogans against him, calling him a traitor. Jayaraman immediately intervened and admonished the individual in an attempt to defuse the situation.
However, tensions escalated when an argument broke out between supporters of Velumani and Palaniswami. The verbal exchange soon turned into a brief scuffle, triggering a commotion at the venue.
Senior party functionaries and cadres quickly intervened, separating the groups and bringing the situation under control. The incident assumes significance as the AIADMK leadership has been working to project unity following recent differences within the party.