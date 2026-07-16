EPS removes CVe Shanmugam supporters from AIADMK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK leadership removed 11 functionaries identified as supporters of senior AIADMK leader CVe Shanmugam from their party posts in Villupuram district, days after a violent clash between rival factions during a cadre meeting according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The action was announced by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami following the confrontation between supporters of newly appointed Villupuram district secretary Pasupathi and those backing Shanmugam.
The rivalry dates back to the period after the Assembly elections, when the AIADMK was pushed to the third position, leading to internal differences within the party.
Though the party later reunited under Palaniswami's leadership, Shanmugam is yet to publicly spell out his stand, and friction between the two camps has continued in Villupuram.
Tensions escalated during an AIADMK cadre meeting held in Villupuram on July 9, when members of the rival factions allegedly clashed. The incident reportedly involved stone-pelting at a vehicle and a road blockade by party workers.
Following the unrest, Palaniswami ordered disciplinary action, resulting in the removal of 11 supporters of Shanmugam from their organisational posts in the district. The AIADMK leadership is yet to announce any further disciplinary measures, while Shanmugam has not reacted publicly to the development.