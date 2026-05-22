CVS faction in limbo with no place in Vijay's Cabinet

The exclusion came despite the faction's crucial support for the TVK government during a recent trust vote. A day before the confidence motion, CM Vijay personally met leaders from the Shanmugam and SP Velumani camps to seek their backing, raising expectations within the faction that they would be rewarded with ministerial berths.

However, parties currently supporting the TVK government—including the VCK and Left parties—warned they would reconsider their support if leaders from parties that had aligned with the BJP alliance during the elections were inducted into the ministry.