SP Velumani refuses to accept AIADMK post, EPS in huddle with loyalists in Salem

COIMBATORE: The last chapter of the rebellion against AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is yet to be written, with senior leader SP Velumani refusing to accept his appointment as deputy general secretary when several senior leaders who stood by him are left out without any organisational roles.
That his comments, which came at a closed-door meeting with his supporters in Coimbatore on Sunday, surfaced in a video on Tuesday indicated that Velumani, Palaniswami’s right-hand-man-turned rival is done with expecting the former boss to give him a respectable space within the AIADMK.
"I do not want any post if those who trusted and stood by me are denied positions. Around 30 district secretaries stood with us; they too deserve responsibilities. Is it fair to give a post only to me while leaving them out? How can I alone accept it when those who strengthened the party are ignored," he is heard saying in the video.
Naming senior leaders such as KC Veeramani, C Vijayabaskar, P Thangamani and CVe Shanmugam, Velumani said they, along with several district secretaries, had worked tirelessly and spent their own resources to build the party but had not been given any organisational responsibilities. "How can I accept the post under such circumstances," he asked.
Political observers also noted that Palaniswami’s photo was absent from the venue of the meeting, a departure from the norm at party events. Adding to the speculation, Velumani also removed photographs featuring Palaniswami from his social media accounts and updated his profile picture.
Hours after the video went surfaced on Tuesday, Velumani dismissed speculation that his visit to Chennai was linked to any political realignment. "I am with the AIADMK," maintained Velumani while responding to questions from reporters on whether he was considering joining the DMK or ruling TVK.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami convened a meeting at his Salem residence, which was attended by a delegation of AIADMK leaders from Coimbatore, led by former minister Se M Velusamy. According to party sources, the discussions primarily centred on Velumani's recent political moves and the plans to counter them.