SP Velumani refuses to accept AIADMK post, EPS in huddle with loyalists in Salem

That his comments, which came at a closed-door meeting with his supporters in Coimbatore on Sunday, surfaced in a video on Tuesday indicated that Velumani, Palaniswami’s right-hand-man-turned rival is done with expecting the former boss to give him a respectable space within the AIADMK.

"I do not want any post if those who trusted and stood by me are denied positions. Around 30 district secretaries stood with us; they too deserve responsibilities. Is it fair to give a post only to me while leaving them out? How can I alone accept it when those who strengthened the party are ignored," he is heard saying in the video.