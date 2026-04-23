LIVE | 2026 TN Assembly Election: 17.69% voting recorded as of 9 am; Stalin, Vijay cast votes

- Voting time: April 23, 7 am to 6 pm
- Seats: 234 Assembly constituencies
DMK: 164 / 234 constituencies
DMK allies: 70 constituencies
AIADMK: 169 seats
AIADMK allies: 65 seats
TVK: all 234 seats
- No. of candidates: 4,023
- Chennai (16 seats): 419 candidates
- Total voters: 5,73,43,291
- Lowest electors: Harbour (Chennai) – 1,16,896 voters
- Highest electors: Sholinganallur (Chengalpattu) – 5,36,991 voters
- Counting: May 4, 2026
Helpline: Voters can call toll-free 1950 for any election-related queries across Tamil Nadu
State Contact Centre: Also available at 1800-4252-1950 (Chief Electoral Officer’s office)
Electoral roll: Check names on the official CEO website – https://elections.tn.gov.in
Two powerful alliances - the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK Stalin, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK chief Palaniswami are pitted against each other, promising a tough contest.
The ruling DMK-led alliance is aiming to retain power and form a "Dravidian model 2.o" government, while the AIADMK-led front is seeking a comeback despite leadership challenges following the absence of a tall leader like J Jayalalithaa.
In a usually bipolar DMK vs AIADMK contest, with rare inclusion of a third front, the entry of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has set the cat among pigeons.
Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election is all set to be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm today (April 23). Not just the political parties, but also the public at large are waiting with bated breath for polling on Thursday, April 23, which may well decide the contours of Tamil Nadu's political future for decades.