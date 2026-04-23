LIVE | 2026 TN Assembly Election: 17.69% voting recorded as of 9 am; Stalin, Vijay cast votes

Over 5.73 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 4,023 candidates in fray for the crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 23.

Both the Dravidian majors - the DMK heading the SPA and the AIADMK leading the NDA in the state are pitted against each other in the high-stakes poll contest with the DMK making a frantic bid to retain power while the AIADMK is making hectic attempts to return to power after being in the opposition for five years.

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has assured that he would transform Tamil Nadu into a model state in South Asia while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the first-generation voters not to choose the wrong person.

TVK founder Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies in his electoral debut, took a swipe at Palaniswami wondering if the former Chief Minister could contest and win from any constituency outside his home district of Salem.