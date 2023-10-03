Actor-producer Rana Daggubati joins Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 170’

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with TJ Gnanavel tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170', on Tuesday, announced that actor-producer Rana Daggubati would be part of the film.

Lyca Productions, the producer of the film, took to its official X (formally Twitter) handle and wrote, "Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent Mr. Rana Daggubati ✨ on board for #Thalaivar170 #Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati ✌." (sic)

Rana was last seen in Udugula Venu's 'Virata Parvam', and will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's upcoming massive Pan-Indian sci-fi flick 'Kalki 2898 AD'.



On October 2, the makers made a few exciting announcements. The makers announced that actors Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast.

Meanwhile, a source in the known told DT Next that the film's pooja is likely to take place soon at a city hotel and the film will be shot in various locations with Rajini playing a Muslim cop in the film. "The film will begin in Chennai and will be filmed in various cities across India." the source added.

Actor Rajinikanth was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer', and will be seen next in a cameo role in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s 'Lal Salaam', which is set to hit theatres for Pongal 2024.

After 'Thalaivar 170', the actor is set to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for 'Thalaivar 171'.