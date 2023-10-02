Dushara Vijayan onboard for Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170'

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Rajinikanth's upcoming film with TJ Gnanavel tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170' announced on Monday that 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' fame Dushara Vijayan would be part of the film.

Lyca Productions, the producer of the film, took to its official X (formally Twitter) handle and wrote, "Welcoming the talented actress Ms. Dushara Vijayan ✨ on board for #Thalaivar170 #Thalaivar170Team has gotten stronger with the addition of the wonderful @officialdushara @rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran #ThalaivarFeast." (sic)

Dushara shot to fame after delivering stellar performances in acclaimed director Pa Ranjith's 'Sarpatta Parambarai' and 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu'. Earlier this year, she was seen in the social thriller 'Aneethi', which had Arjun Das as the male lead.



On October 1, the makers made a few of the film's cast and crew official. The makers announced that TJ Gnanavel will direct the film, Subaskaran will produce the film and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

Meanwhile, a source in the known told DT Next that the film's pooja is likely to take place soon at a city hotel and the film will be shot in various locations with Rajini playing a Muslim cop in the film. "The film will begin in Chennai and will be filmed in various cities across India." the source added.