Lyca announces Thalaivar 170; TJ Gnanavel to helm project, Anirudh to compose music

CHENNAI: For Rajinikanth fans, October has surely started off on a good note. Earlier this year, DT Next broke the news that Thalaivar 170 will be directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions.

Lyca Productions on Sunday, took to their X account to officially announce the music composer, director and producer of Thalaivar 170. Directed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, this will mark their first collaboration. Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously worked on several successful Rajinikanth films, will be seen composing the music for Thalaivar 170.

The film’s pooja is likely to take place soon at a city hotel. A source in the know had previously told us, “There have been a lot of speculations in Thalaivar 170’s cast. However, only Manju Warrier so far has been confirmed to play the female lead in the film. The rest of the cast and crew is on the verge of being finalised.”



Thalaivar 170 will be shot in various locations. “The movie will begin in Chennai and will be filmed in various cities across India,” the source had added. Rajinikanth will be seen playing a Muslim cop in the film.

The remaining updates regarding the cast and crew will be officially made by Lyca Productions today. The post on their X account read, “Hope you all enjoyed today’s meal from the house of #Thalaivar170 The remaining updates regarding #Thalaivar170Team will recommence tomorrow (sic)”