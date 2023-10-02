Ritika Singh onboard for Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170'

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Rajinikanth's upcoming film with TJ Gnanavel tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170' announced on Monday that 'Irudhi Suttru' fame Ritika Singh would be part of the film.

Lyca Productions, the producer of the film, took to its official X (formally Twitter) handle and wrote, "Welcoming the bold performer Ms. Ritika Singh ✨ on board for #Thalaivar170 #Thalaivar170Team has gotten grittier with the addition of @ritika_offl @rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @officialdushara @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran #ThalaivarFeast " (sic)

Ritika Singh debuted in Kollywood in Sudha Kongara's film 'Irudhi Suttru' alongside R Madhavan and then went on to do films like 'Aandavan Kattalai', 'Shivalinga', 'Oh My Kadavule' and 'Kolai'. She was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha'.

Earlier in the day, the makers announced that 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' fame Dushara Vijayan would be part of the film.

On October 1, the makers made a few of the film's cast and crew official. The makers officially announced that TJ Gnanavel will direct the film, Subaskaran will produce the film and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

Meanwhile, a source in the known told DT Next that the film's pooja is likely to take place soon at a city hotel and the film will be shot in various locations with Rajini playing a Muslim cop in the film. "The film will begin in Chennai and will be filmed in various cities across India." the source added.