'Project K' is titled 'Kalki 2898 AD': 1st glimpse shows actors in a dystopian world

CHENNAI: The much-awaited glimpse of the multi-lingual sci-fi film 'Project-K' has been released amid much fanfare at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the US. Besides showing a glimpse, the makers also revealed the final title of the film as 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

The glimpse shows a war-torn world in the dystopian era ruled by dark forces. People of the city are being oppressed and some are shown captive. Then the video shows the line, "When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will arise. The end begins now.” First, Deepika's character is shown as a spy agent in the army and then Prabhas is revealed as the brave hero arising from the darkness to save the world.



The glimpse also shows other characters from the film with one even asking 'What is Project K' by which the title of the film is revealed

The 'Project K' team has been in San Diego for the San Diego Comic-Con 2023. At the Comic-Con, artists dressed as raiders were present in the Hall H, where the glimpse reveal took place. A comic strip that teased the story of 'Kalki 2898 AD' was also launched at the event. 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan and actor Prabhas also clicked a picture together at the event.

Actress Deepika Padukone did not attend the event since she is part of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), members of who are on a strike in the wake of increased dependency on artificial intelligence and the decrease in residual incomes by the big Hollywood studios.

Earlier, the makers released the first looks of Prabhas and Deepika from the film a few days ago.

Apart from Prabhas and Deepika, the film directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

'Project K' is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Actor Rana Daggubati, who has been a catalyst in facilitating the unveiling of the first glimpse of Project K, Spirit Media, the entertainment and media company founded by him, is all set to make its debut appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, has announced a slate of new films,

series, and comics in their pipeline. The actor will launch his new film Hiranyakashyap, to be written by Trivikram Srinivas, and a Tinkle comic based on the superhero Malayalam film Minnal Murali.