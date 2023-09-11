Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct Rajinikanth's 171st film

CHENNAI: After we had broke the exclusive news on April 5 that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is likely set to direct actor Rajinikanth's 171st film, the production house Sun Pictures on Monday officially made the announcement on social media.

"We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth's #Thalaivar171. Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh. An @anirudhofficial musical. Action by @anbariv," Sun Pictures said in a post on X.

The currently untitled film is to be written and directed by Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander, who is basking in the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' will compose music for the film which will have stunts by Anbariv.

Kanagaraj, known for 'Kaithi', 'Vikram', and the upcoming actor Vijay starrer 'Leo', also expressed happiness about working with Rajinikanth. "Excited to be joining hands with Thalaivar @rajinikanth Sir for #Thalaivar171 with @sunpictures. An @anirudhofficial Musical. An @anbariv stunt," the director wrote on the microblogging site, formerly called Twitter.

Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Jailer', which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

