'Lal Salaam' to hit the silver screens on Pongal 2024

CHENNAI: One of the most anticipated films 'Lal Salaam', directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, will release on Pongal 2024, the makers announced.

The film, which is touted to be a sports drama, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in central roles with Rajinikanth, who plays Moideen Bhai, making a special appearance.

Apart from the main cast, former cricketer Kapil Dev will make a special appearance, and Telugu actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar too will be part of the roll call.

'Lal Salaam' is backed by Lyca Productions' Subaskaran, the music for the film is composed by AR Rahman, and the cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rangasamy. The editing for the film is handled by B Pravin Baaskar.

'Lal Salaam' will be released in multiple languages.