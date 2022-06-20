Cinema

PA Ranjith heaps praise on 'Virata Parvam'

"Viraata Parvam' is the best Telugu film I've seen in recent years," he said on Twitter.
Virata Parvam Poster; Pa RanjithIANS
IANS

HYDERABAD: Pa Ranjith, a well-known Kollywood director, praised the Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Virata Parvam'.

"Producers & director Venu Udugula deserve much appreciation for making this film without any compromises. Special appreciation to Rana Daggubati for accepting to perform in this role. And Sai Pallavi, has done superbly," the 'Kala' director added.



The 'Sarpatta Parambarai' maker, who is known for his movies close to reality, praising a Telugu movie, is not a wholesale outing.

Despite the mixed responses from the audience, 'Virata Parvam' has been receiving praises for the humble attempt, as the story is based on a Naxal-oriented love story.

Directed by Venu Udugula,'Virata Parvam' also has Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Naveen Chandra, Eeswari Rao, Nandita Das, and others in pivotal roles.

Produced by SLV Cinemas and presented by Suresh Productions, the movie has Suresh Bobbili's music.

