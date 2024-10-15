Chennai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Waterlogging, traffic updates from around Chennai, suburbs on 15.10.2024
CHENNAI: With the incessant rains that started on Monday night continuing on (Tuesday) October 15, many parts of Chennai and its suburbs are experiencing moderate inundation.
Intermittent, widespread rains are being witnessed in other regions of Tamil Nadu as well with the weather department announcing that the northeast monsoon has officially set in across the state from today noon. The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal also intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area, and is likely to become a depression very soon.
Chennai Corporation has announced a helpline number 1913 while the government has requested people to check the TN Alert App for weather updates. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges tomorrow (October 16) as well, in view of the red alert given.
Live Updates
- 15 Oct 2024 11:15 PM IST
4 stations record more than 20 mm rainfall
As incessant rains pounded Chennai and its suburbs on Tuesday (October 15), New Manali Town recorded the highest rainfall amount at 230.1 mm, exceeding 20 cm of rain in a single day.
- 15 Oct 2024 9:41 PM IST
Greater Chennai Corporation allocates additional funds for North East Monsoon works
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for each zone to carry out urgent monsoon related works including repair of motor pumps, electrical items, medical camps arrangements and food expenses during the northeast monsoon season.
- 15 Oct 2024 9:39 PM IST
Chennai Rains: Virugambakkam's Elango Nagar main road struggles with rain and metro construction. Pedestrians and vehicles face risky conditions.
- 15 Oct 2024 9:05 PM IST
Cancellation of trains due to waterlogging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations announced; check details
- 15 Oct 2024 9:02 PM IST
Chennai rains: Traffic diversions and road closure updates issued at 9 PM
The following roads are closed and traffic diversions have been made:
1. Valluvar Kottam High Road to Independence Day Park Closed: Vehicles diverted via Tank Bund Road Mahalingapuram.
2. Thirumangalam bridge service road towards Padi has been rerouted through Estate road, Park road.
3. Sivasaami Salai closed; one way diversion via Nilgris.
4. Luz Church road towards Alwarpet closed.
Subways closed due to water logging
1. Ganesapuram Subway
2. Perambur Railway Subway
3. Sundaram Point Subway
4. Madley Subway
5. Rangarajapuram Subway
6. Velachery Subway
Fallen trees and Removal
One tree that has fallen opposite to H5 New Washermenpet Police Station was removed by the DDRTS/GCP along with the other departments.
- 15 Oct 2024 8:45 PM IST
EMU Passenger special train from Chennai Central - Avadi to be operated today; check details
- 15 Oct 2024 8:35 PM IST
Changes in pattern of express trains announced due to waterlogging; check details
Consequent to suspension of traffic due to water logging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi Railway Stations following heavy rain, there are changes in the pattern of train services, said a Southern Railway statement.
- 15 Oct 2024 8:25 PM IST
TN Health minister launches monsoon special health camps in Teynampet
- 15 Oct 2024 8:05 PM IST
Chennai rains: EMU services affected after trees fell on railway track near Chromepet
The Tambaram-Beach EMU services were affected for a while after trees fell on the railway track near Chromepet.
- 15 Oct 2024 7:37 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Government has made all possible arrangements to overcome the torrential rainfall, says Governor R N Ravi at Salem.