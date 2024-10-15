Chennai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Waterlogging, traffic updates from around Chennai, suburbs on 15.10.2024

CHENNAI: With the incessant rains that started on Monday night continuing on (Tuesday) October 15, many parts of Chennai and its suburbs are experiencing moderate inundation.

Intermittent, widespread rains are being witnessed in other regions of Tamil Nadu as well with the weather department announcing that the northeast monsoon has officially set in across the state from today noon. The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal also intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area, and is likely to become a depression very soon.

Chennai Corporation has announced a helpline number 1913 while the government has requested people to check the TN Alert App for weather updates. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges tomorrow (October 16) as well, in view of the red alert given.