EMU Passenger special train from Chennai Central - Avadi to be operated today; check details
CHENNAI: Chennai Division operates an EMU Passenger special between Chennai Central Suburban and Avadi railway station at 9.30 pm on Tuesday from Chennai Central due to temporary origin change of express trains to Avadi for Train No 22651 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Palakkad Express and Train No 12673 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Cheran Express, said a Southern Railway note.
