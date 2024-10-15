Cancellation of trains due to waterlogging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations announced; check details
Consequent to the suspension of traffic due to water logging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations following heavy rain there are changes in the pattern of train services.
CHENNAI: Consequent to the suspension of traffic due to water logging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations following heavy rain there are changes in the pattern of train services, said a Railway statement.
Train No 20601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bodinayakkanur Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.30 pm on Wednesday is fully cancelled.
Train No 16090 Jolarpettai – Dr MGR Chennai Central Yelagiri Express leaving Jolarpettai at 05.00 am on Wednesday is fully cancelled.
Train No 16089 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5.55 pm on Wednesday is fully cancelled.
Train No 16204 Tirupati – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Tirupati at 06.25 am on Wednesday is fully cancelled.
Train No 16203 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.35 pm on Saturday is fully cancelled.
Train No 16057 Tirupati - Dr MGR Chennai Central Sapthagiri Express leaving Tirupati at 06.25 am on Saturday is fully cancelled.
Train No 22650 Erode – Dr MGR Chennai Central Yercaud Superfast Express leaving Erode at 9.00 pm on Wednesday is fully cancelled, added the statement.