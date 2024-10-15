Cancellation of trains due to waterlogging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations announced; check details

CHENNAI: Consequent to the suspension of traffic due to water logging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations following heavy rain there are changes in the pattern of train services, said a Railway statement.

Train No 20601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bodinayakkanur Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.30 pm on Wednesday is fully cancelled.

Train No 16090 Jolarpettai – Dr MGR Chennai Central Yelagiri Express leaving Jolarpettai at 05.00 am on Wednesday is fully cancelled.

Train No 16089 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5.55 pm on Wednesday is fully cancelled.

Train No 16204 Tirupati – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Tirupati at 06.25 am on Wednesday is fully cancelled.

Train No 16203 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.35 pm on Saturday is fully cancelled.

Train No 16057 Tirupati - Dr MGR Chennai Central Sapthagiri Express leaving Tirupati at 06.25 am on Saturday is fully cancelled.

Train No 22650 Erode – Dr MGR Chennai Central Yercaud Superfast Express leaving Erode at 9.00 pm on Wednesday is fully cancelled, added the statement.