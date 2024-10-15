Chennai rains: EMU services affected after trees fell on railway track near Chromepet

CHENNAI: The Tambaram-Beach EMU services were affected for a while after trees fell on the railway track near Chromepet.

Chennai and its suburbs are witnessing continuous rain from Monday night. On Tuesday morning several trees which were near the railway track in Chromepet fell on the railway lane.

During that time the Tambaram-Beach EMU was approaching the Chromepet railway station and the loco pilot who noticed the tree stopped the train and informed the control room.

Later the railway police and the staff visited the spot and removed the tree from the track.

Then after 30 minutes, the train services started to resume normally.

After the incident, the railway staff checked all the spots and cleared the trees that were weak and in danger of falling.