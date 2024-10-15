TN Health minister launches monsoon special health camps in Teynampet

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian launch monsoon special medical camps in Teynampet on Tuesday.

As many as 1,000 special medical camps, including 100 camps in Chennai, have been set up across Tamil Nadu to handle cases of monsoon-related illnesses.

The camps will operate from 9 am to 4 pm and focus on treating diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, and cholera.

Health minister assured the public that adequate medicines are stocked.

He said that additional camps will be set up in areas with fever cases and district-level health officials have been instructed to monitor the cases and take appropriate action to control vector borne diseases.

He said that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have also held meetings to discuss monsoon preparedness.

"The State Government is taking measures to protect citizens from monsoon-related diseases. The state health department has adequate medicine supply, including anti-venom and anti-rabies vaccines. In case of any medical emergency, the public can contact 108 and 104 helpline," he said.