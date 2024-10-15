Changes in pattern of express trains announced due to waterlogging; check details

CHENNAI: Consequent to suspension of traffic due to water logging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi Railway Stations following heavy rain, there are changes in the pattern of train services, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 12601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8.10 pm on Tuesday will originate from Avadi at 8.30 pm.

The train is partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Avadi.

Train No 12163 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express that left Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 6.40 pm on Monday is short terminated at Avadi.

The train is partially cancelled between Avadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No 22639 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8.50 pm on Tuesday will originate from Dr MGR Chennai Central and run via Chennai Beach.

Train No 22645 Indore – Kochuveli Superfast Express that left Indore at 4.45 pm on Monday is diverted to run via Korukkupet, Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur with timings 11.15 pm.

Train No 13351 Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express that left Dhanbad at 11.35 pm on Sunday is diverted to run via Korukkupet, Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur with timings 11.45 pm, added the statement.