Chennai rains: GCC releases update on North East monsoon as of 9 pm

CHENNAI: Following the heavy rains in Chennai where most of the areas in the city are flooded.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation, the following roads are closed and there are traffic diversions announced in the city:

1. Valluvar Kottam High Road to Independence Day park is closed and vehicles are diverted via Tank Bunk Road- Mahalingapuram.

2. Thirumangalam bridge service road towards Padi has been rerouted through Estate Road and Park Road.

3. Sivasaami Salai closed and diverted to a one-way route via Nilgiris.

4. Luz Church towards Alwarpet has also been closed.

Ganesapuram, Perambur Railway, Sundaram Point, Madley, Rangarajapuram and Velachery subways are closed due to water-logging in the city.