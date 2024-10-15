Here are emergency helpline numbers issued amid heavy rains in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Several helpline numbers have been announced for citizens across Tamil Nadu in light of the ongoing widespread rains in order to provide assistance in emergency situations.

Chennai Corporation helplines: 1913; Control room numbers: 044 25619204, 044 25619206, and 044 25619207.

District helplines issued by Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority:



• Chennai: 1913 (for rain-related complaints and rescue); control room numbers: 044-25619204, 044-25619206, 044-25619207

• Kancheepuram: 044-27237107; WhatsApp: 8056221077

• Chengalpattu: 1077; District office: 044-27427412, 044-27427414; WhatsApp: 9944272345

• Nagapattinam: Control room: 04365-1077; Toll-free: 1800-233-4233

• Villupuram: 04146-223265

• Thanjavur: 04362-2301213; WhatsApp: 93450 88997

• Ariyalur: 04329-228709; WhatsApp: 9384056231

• Tiruvallur: 044-27664177, 044-27666746; WhatsApp: 9444317862

• Tambaram: Toll-free: 18004254355, 18004251600; WhatsApp: 8438353355

• Kanyakumari: 1077, 04652-231077; WhatsApp: 9384056205

These numbers are available 24/7 to assist with emergencies, rescue operations, and rain-related complaints.

Numbers of EB officials:

Liaison officers from the electricity board have been appointed for each zone in Chennai to oversee operations related to electricity, safety, and services during the rains. Here are their contact details:

• Zone I Thirvottriyur: Engineer Jagadish Kumar, Executive Engineer/O&M/Tondiarpet- 9445850889

• Zone II Manali: Er. Rengaraj, Executive Engineer/O&M/Vyasarpadi- 9445850871

• Zone III Madhavaram: Er. SoundharRajan, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Avadi- 9445850344

• Zone IV Tondiarpet: Er. R. Suja, Executive Engineer/General/CEDC/ North- 9445850900

• Zone V Royapuram: Er. Premkumar, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Annasalai- 9445850686

• Zone VI Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar: Er. C. Jayachandran, Superintenting Engineer/ CEDC/North- 9445850909

• Zone VII Ambattur Communitie: Er. Malaivendhan, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Ambattur- 9445850311

• Zone VIII Anna Nagar: Er. Anbarasu, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Anna Nagar- 9445850717

• Zone IX Teynampet: Er. Udayakumar, Executive Engineer/O&M/Mylapore- 9445850286

• Zone X Kodambakkam: Er. Venkatesan, Executive Engineer/O&M/ T. Nagar- 9445850727

• Zone XI Valasaravakkam: Er. Velmurugan, Executive Engineer/O&M/ K.K. Nagar- 9445850202

• Zone XII Alandur: Er. Naresh Babu, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Guindy- 9445850179

• ZoneXIII Adyar: Er. Ramu, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Adyar- 9445850555

• Zone XIV Perungudi: Er. M. Balasubramanian, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Sholinganallur- 9500659827

• Zone XV Sholinganallur: Er. Premkumar, Executive Engineer/O&M/IT Corridor- 9445850164

Helpline numbers to contact traffic control rooms in Chennai:

South & East: 044-23452362

North & West: 044-23452330

Southern Railway helpline:

For passengers with queries about train schedules, Southern Railway has announced helpline numbers for Chennai Division: 044-25330952; 044-25330953

South Chennai MP issues helpline no:

Phone: 9344833508

Email: contact@ithamizhachi.com

CMRL helplines:

For assistance, Metro Rail passengers are required to contact: 1800 425 1515. Women passengers can call helpline number: 155370