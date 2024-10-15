Begin typing your search...

    Here are emergency helpline numbers issued amid heavy rains in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

    Assistance will be provided upon calling numbers issued by Chennai Corporation, Tangedco, Southern Railway, the district control rooms, and the city police.

    Representative image; Visual from Pattalam Junction in Chennai (Photo: Swedha Radhakrishnan)

    CHENNAI: Several helpline numbers have been announced for citizens across Tamil Nadu in light of the ongoing widespread rains in order to provide assistance in emergency situations.

    Chennai Corporation helplines: 1913; Control room numbers: 044 25619204, 044 25619206, and 044 25619207.

    District helplines issued by Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority:

    Chennai: 1913 (for rain-related complaints and rescue); control room numbers: 044-25619204, 044-25619206, 044-25619207

    Kancheepuram: 044-27237107; WhatsApp: 8056221077

    Chengalpattu: 1077; District office: 044-27427412, 044-27427414; WhatsApp: 9944272345

    Nagapattinam: Control room: 04365-1077; Toll-free: 1800-233-4233

    Villupuram: 04146-223265

    Thanjavur: 04362-2301213; WhatsApp: 93450 88997

    Ariyalur: 04329-228709; WhatsApp: 9384056231

    Tiruvallur: 044-27664177, 044-27666746; WhatsApp: 9444317862

    Tambaram: Toll-free: 18004254355, 18004251600; WhatsApp: 8438353355

    Kanyakumari: 1077, 04652-231077; WhatsApp: 9384056205

    These numbers are available 24/7 to assist with emergencies, rescue operations, and rain-related complaints.

    Numbers of EB officials:

    Liaison officers from the electricity board have been appointed for each zone in Chennai to oversee operations related to electricity, safety, and services during the rains. Here are their contact details:

    Zone I Thirvottriyur: Engineer Jagadish Kumar, Executive Engineer/O&M/Tondiarpet- 9445850889

    Zone II Manali: Er. Rengaraj, Executive Engineer/O&M/Vyasarpadi- 9445850871

    Zone III Madhavaram: Er. SoundharRajan, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Avadi- 9445850344

    Zone IV Tondiarpet: Er. R. Suja, Executive Engineer/General/CEDC/ North- 9445850900

    Zone V Royapuram: Er. Premkumar, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Annasalai- 9445850686

    Zone VI Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar: Er. C. Jayachandran, Superintenting Engineer/ CEDC/North- 9445850909

    Zone VII Ambattur Communitie: Er. Malaivendhan, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Ambattur- 9445850311

    Zone VIII Anna Nagar: Er. Anbarasu, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Anna Nagar- 9445850717

    Zone IX Teynampet: Er. Udayakumar, Executive Engineer/O&M/Mylapore- 9445850286

    Zone X Kodambakkam: Er. Venkatesan, Executive Engineer/O&M/ T. Nagar- 9445850727

    Zone XI Valasaravakkam: Er. Velmurugan, Executive Engineer/O&M/ K.K. Nagar- 9445850202

    Zone XII Alandur: Er. Naresh Babu, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Guindy- 9445850179

    ZoneXIII Adyar: Er. Ramu, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Adyar- 9445850555

    Zone XIV Perungudi: Er. M. Balasubramanian, Executive Engineer/O&M/ Sholinganallur- 9500659827

    Zone XV Sholinganallur: Er. Premkumar, Executive Engineer/O&M/IT Corridor- 9445850164

    Helpline numbers to contact traffic control rooms in Chennai:

    South & East: 044-23452362

    North & West: 044-23452330

    Southern Railway helpline:

    For passengers with queries about train schedules, Southern Railway has announced helpline numbers for Chennai Division: 044-25330952; 044-25330953

    South Chennai MP issues helpline no:

    Phone: 9344833508

    Email: contact@ithamizhachi.com

    CMRL helplines:

    For assistance, Metro Rail passengers are required to contact: 1800 425 1515. Women passengers can call helpline number: 155370

