Annamalai, L Murugan meet Chennai footballer Priya's family

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai and Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan visited the residence of Chennai footballer R Priya and paid floral tributes to the portrait of her, who died due to medical negligence, in Vyasarpadi.
Both of them met Priya's parents and consoled them.
Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said, "Tamil Nadu is a State where the medical infrastructure is very good. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen. The BJP will be hosting a football match across Chennai in the name of Priya. The BJP will bear the cost of the training of the 10 women chosen by Priya's brothers."
"Health Minister Ma Subramanian gives contradictory information about Priya's treatment. The mistake took place at a hospital in the Chief Minister's constituency. One life has been lost due to an administrative problem. The Health Minister should be held responsible for this loss of life," he added.
Priya, a student of Queen Mary's College, was a football player, who during her recent match in Gujarat sustained a ligament tear and underwent surgery, but died due to medical negligence. Two doctors were suspended for their negligence and immediately, after the death, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for Priya's family.
