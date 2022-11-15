Family not informed about treatment, says Priya's brother

CHENNAI: "Football was her everything. She would hide her pain from our mother knowing that she won't be allowed to play further," Lawrence, brother of Chennai football player Priya, said in an emotional video.

The 17-year-old died after surgery was performed to mend a ligament tear in her leg at the Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar. As she complained of pain, doctors suggested a compression bandage. On November 8, she was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where her leg was amputated to save her life.