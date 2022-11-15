Family not informed about treatment, says Priya's brother

CHENNAI: "Football was her everything. She would hide her pain from our mother knowing that she won't be allowed to play further," Lawrence, brother of Chennai football player Priya, said in an emotional video.
The 17-year-old died after surgery was performed to mend a ligament tear in her leg at the Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar. As she complained of pain, doctors suggested a compression bandage. On November 8, she was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where her leg was amputated to save her life.
"Despite so many surgeries, her condition remained critical. We were not informed by the doctors about the treatment provided to her," Lawrance alleged.
"The doctors took her leg without explaining the plan to us and diagnosed kidney failure. We discovered a screw on the scan report even though we were unaware of the activities," he explained to media persons.
"She has received numerous medals and certificates. She entered the state-level competition and played for the Gujarat squad after playing for the University of Madras."
"I wished the doctors had given her issues some attention. The complications of the surgery killed her,” he conclude as he continued to cry.
