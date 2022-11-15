'Despite revision surgery, multi-organ failures led to Priya's death'

CHENNAI: Despite a revision surgery at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, footballer Priya suffered multiple organ failures due to damages in the blood vessels that further came out as myoglobin in blood and damaged the kidney, and other organs.
Priya was admitted to the Periyar Nagar Government Suburban Hospital, where underwent surgery to correct a ligament tear through orthoscopy. However, due to the negligence of the doctors, who performed the surgery, a compression bandage that was put on the student after the surgery was too tight.
This led to huge damage to the blood vessels and affected the blood flow. As a result, all the blood vessels were broken and causing unbearable pain and organ damage.
Priya was moved to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on November 8 and she was supervised by medical experts of all departments, led by the orthopaedic specialist and senior surgeon at the intensive care unit following a series of vascular complications.
Anaesthetists, urologists and senior doctors were constantly monitoring and providing necessary treatments, but due to persistent kidney damage, liver damage and blood flow complications, she suffered multi-organ failure and passed away on Tuesday.
Talking about the surgery, the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital said that after she was moved to RGGGH, a revision surgery was planned to close the wound.
"During the surgery, the condition deteriorated and before it led to hip disarticulation, doctors resurrected. Since tissues had necrosis, it was released as myoglobin and came out via urine, thus, it affected the kidney.
The kreatin value increased, the liver was affected and enzymes were further elevated, leading to multi-organ failures. Gradually, the contractivity and myocardial contractivity reduced and blood pressure was unstable so it couldn't be recorded," he said.
He added that they gave life-saving drugs, followed by ventilator management. The blood pressure picked up slowly and CRRP dialysis was given all night, but one after the other organs failed.
Meanwhile, another doctor from a government hospital said that death can happen in any surgery if the blood flow is affected. Even a very simple surgery can be fatal if not managed and followed up properly.
We have to understand what procedure is given and how it suits the patient. A detailed investigation, in this case, is required to derive a conclusion.
