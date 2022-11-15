'Despite revision surgery, multi-organ failures led to Priya's death'

CHENNAI: Despite a revision surgery at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, footballer Priya suffered multiple organ failures due to damages in the blood vessels that further came out as myoglobin in blood and damaged the kidney, and other organs.

Priya was admitted to the Periyar Nagar Government Suburban Hospital, where underwent surgery to correct a ligament tear through orthoscopy. However, due to the negligence of the doctors, who performed the surgery, a compression bandage that was put on the student after the surgery was too tight.

This led to huge damage to the blood vessels and affected the blood flow. As a result, all the blood vessels were broken and causing unbearable pain and organ damage.

Priya was moved to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on November 8 and she was supervised by medical experts of all departments, led by the orthopaedic specialist and senior surgeon at the intensive care unit following a series of vascular complications.

Anaesthetists, urologists and senior doctors were constantly monitoring and providing necessary treatments, but due to persistent kidney damage, liver damage and blood flow complications, she suffered multi-organ failure and passed away on Tuesday.