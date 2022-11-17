CM Stalin presents Rs 10L to footballer Priya's family

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday visited the house of Priya, the 17-year-old footballer, who died due to medical negligence, in Vyasarpadi and presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family.
The Chief Minister consoled the family members and assured them that the State government will always be by their side. After presenting the cheque, Stalin asked the family members to approach him for their needs.
He also presented the order for the job of data entry operator in National Health Mission for Priya's elder brother and the order for allocation of house in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Gowthamapuram.
Priya, a student of Queen Mary's college, was a football player, who during her recent match in Gujarat sustained a ligament tear and underwent surgery, but died due to medical negligence.
Two doctors were suspended for their negligence and immediately, after the death, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for Priya's family.
