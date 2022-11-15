Chennai’s footballer Priya treated for ligament tear dies at RGGGH

CHENNAI: 17-year-old football player, Priya R, who went through a surgery to treat ligament tear in her knee passed away due to multiple organ failure on Tuesday morning.

She reportedly faced complications following the surgery and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital on November 8. "It is a case of medical negligence. After the surgery, the compression band was tightened excessively affecting the blood circulation,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told the press after after Priya's demise.

The football player was treated for ligament tear at the Periyar Nagar GH after which she was sent to RGGGH.

Minister Ma Subramanian informed that the doctors who performed the surgery are placed under suspension. They were already given transfers following reports of complications.

He promised government jobs to Priya's brothers and announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaving family.