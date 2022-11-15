City

Poor quality of govt hospital led to Priya's death: Seeman

The footballer was buried amid heavy police deployment in Vyasarpadi on Tuesday.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Seeman on Tuesday condoled the death of Chennai footballer Priya R and stated that negligence and poor quality of the government hospital led to her death.

'You can count on my return': Priya's last WhatsApp status

"The death of footballer Priya R was due to the negligence and poor quality of the government hospital. It is unacceptable that a precious life has been unjustly taken away. Action should be taken against doctors for this. A compensation of Rs 1 crore should be given to Priya's family," he said.

17-year-old Priya R reportedly faced complications following the surgery for ligament tear at the government peripheral hospital in Periyar Nagar. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital on November 8 and passed away at about 7.15 am on Tuesday without responding to the treatment.

The footballer was buried amid heavy police deployment in Vyasarpadi on Tuesday. Hundreds of people, including the general public, gathered during her final procession. A football and a pair of boots were kept inside the coffin, symbolising her love for the sport.

Family not informed about treatment, says Priya's brother

