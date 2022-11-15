‘Medical negligence’: Oppn slams TN govt over death of Priya

Priya died at about 7.15 am on Tuesday without responding to the treatment. "It is a case of medical negligence. After the surgery, the compression band was tightened excessively affecting the blood circulation,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told the press after Priya's demise.

The doctors, who performed the surgery, are placed under suspension. They were already given transfers following reports of complications, the Minister said and added that he promised government jobs to Priya's brother, besides announcing a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaving family.

Former chief minister EPS held that the DMK government responsible for the girl’s death and strongly condemned it. “I strongly condemn this DMK government for the death of football player Priya, who died due to wrong treatment in a government hospital,” EPS said in a tweet. He demanded the government to announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore and government job to one of the girl’s family members.