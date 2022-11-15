‘Medical negligence’: Oppn slams TN govt over death of Priya

CHENNAI: The death of a 17 year-old football player due to “medical negligence” during the early hours of Tuesday took a political turn. Leader of opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai took to social media to air their digress over the demise of the young girl, Priya.
She reportedly faced complications following the surgery for ligament tear at the government peripheral hospital in Periyar Nagar. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital (RGGGH) on November 8.
Priya died at about 7.15 am on Tuesday without responding to the treatment. "It is a case of medical negligence. After the surgery, the compression band was tightened excessively affecting the blood circulation,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told the press after Priya's demise.
The doctors, who performed the surgery, are placed under suspension. They were already given transfers following reports of complications, the Minister said and added that he promised government jobs to Priya's brother, besides announcing a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaving family.
Former chief minister EPS held that the DMK government responsible for the girl’s death and strongly condemned it. “I strongly condemn this DMK government for the death of football player Priya, who died due to wrong treatment in a government hospital,” EPS said in a tweet. He demanded the government to announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore and government job to one of the girl’s family members.
Soon, several of the BJP functionaries took to social media to highlight the medical negligence and wrong treatment to the hapless girl, which turned fatal. “It was shocking to learn the demise of the college girl and football player due to the wrong treatment provided to her in the government hospital,” Annamalai said in a series of tweets.
“Under this incompetent DMK government, several government departments were deteriorating. Now, the medical department has also joined the line. It is a cause of concern,” he said and expressed condolence to the girl’s family.
Demanding stern action against the doctors, who treated the girl, Annamalai said the erring doctors should be placed under suspension. He further demanded the government to announce Rs 2 crore as compensation to the bereaved family and a government job to one of her family members.
State president of BJP’s sports and skill development cell Amar Prasad Reddy, who called on the family a couple of days ago, and party’s state economic cell incharge S G Suryah and several other BJP functionaries joined their state president in the issue. They posted tweets condemning the State government along with the pictures of the girl.
DMK’s IT wing secretary and MLA TRB Rajaa expressed his condolences and tweeted, “Extremely saddened…Don't have word to word to console the loss… the entire team of doctors is being taken to task.” It was a measured effect from the DMK front to contain the situation in the social media.
