What are the top headlines of today, May 4, 2026?

1) Election results: Vijay on course to create history in TN; UDF poised for return in Kerala; NDA set for another term in Pondy
In perhaps the biggest electoral surprise in recent years, top Tamil actor Vijay's TVK on Monday was on course to win its maiden electoral battle in Tamil Nadu, while Congress-led UDF was poised for a return to the ruling saddle in Kerala after a 10 year-stint in opposition.
2) TVK wins two seats in Puducherry Assembly polls: Manavely and Thirubuvanai
TVK candidates B Ramu and Sai J Saravanan Kumar on Monday won from Manavely and Thirubuvanai Assembly constituencies respectively in Puducherry.
3) Three Lotuses bloom in Kerala as BJP wins three seats: Nemom, Kazhakoottam and Chathannoor
BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar confirmed that the party-led NDA won from the Nemom and Chathannoor constituencies, and termed it as a reply to the Congress and CPI(M)'s assertions that it will not get even one seat.
4) US military rejects claims that Iran struck US Navy vessel
The denial on Monday came as the US remains active in the area near the Persian Gulf, offering to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz and dislodge Iran's blockade on vessels that don't receive its authorisation.
5) British military says ship hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz
Projectiles struck a ship in the narrow Strait of Hormuz, the British military said Monday, the second such attack in hours as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States.
6) Trump says US will 'guide' stranded ships from Strait of Hormuz, starting on Monday
The United States will launch an effort on Monday to “guide” stranded ships from the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said, as two ships around the strait reported attacks.
7) Nepal renews territorial claim over Lipulekh, seeks dialogue with India
India on Sunday firmly rejected Nepal's objection to the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the long-established Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, dismissing Kathmandu's territorial claims over the region as an "unilateral artificial enlargement" that New Delhi finds "untenable".
8) Suspected outbreak of rare hantavirus on cruise ship in Atlantic kills 3 people
A suspected outbreak of the rare hantavirus infection on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean killed three people, including an elderly married couple, and sickened at least three others, the World Health Organisation and South Africa's Department of Health said Sunday.
9) Update on Dhoni above my pay grade, he is steadily improving: Eric Simons
Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons on Monday said that MS Dhoni has not travelled for the away game against Delhi Capitals here, though he is steadily improving after yet to play a game this season due to a calf injury.
10) Acid attack cases: SC flags alarming increase, asks Centre to consider enhancing punishment
Flagging the "alarming increase" in the cases of "barbaric" acid attacks, the Supreme Court on Monday suggested that the Centre consider enhancing the punishment for such offences besides shifting the onus on the accused to prove that he is not guilty.
11) No government financial support planned for fuel retailers' petrol, diesel, ATF losses
The government has no plans to extend financial support to state-owned fuel retailers for the losses they are incurring on selling petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) below cost, an official said on Monday.
12) TN polls: BJP secures Udhagamandalam seat
BJP candidate Bhojarajan M won from Udhagamandalam Assembly constituency on Monday by securing 48,488 votes and defeating his nearest rival and TVK candidate Ibrahim R with a slender margin of 976 votes on Monday.