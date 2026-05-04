What are the top headlines of today, May 4, 2026?

1) Election results: Vijay on course to create history in TN; UDF poised for return in Kerala; NDA set for another term in Pondy

In perhaps the biggest electoral surprise in recent years, top Tamil actor Vijay's TVK on Monday was on course to win its maiden electoral battle in Tamil Nadu, while Congress-led UDF was poised for a return to the ruling saddle in Kerala after a 10 year-stint in opposition.