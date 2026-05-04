Three Lotuses bloom in Kerala as BJP wins three seats in Assembly polls

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar confirmed that the party-led NDA won from the Nemom and Chathannoor constituencies, and termed it as a reply to the Congress and CPI(M)'s assertions that it will not get even one seat.

"Today, the people of Nemom and Chathanoor have a given a clear reply to the Congress and CPI(M). There will be two MLAs from BJP-NDA," he said.

V Muraleedharan, who contested from the Kazhakoottam assembly seat, confirmed his win and thanked party workers and supporters for their "hard work and sacrifices".

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, BJP candidate from Chathannoor in Kollam district, B B Gopakumar has won by 4,398 votes after completion of all 16 rounds of counting of votes polled in the constituency.