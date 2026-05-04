No government financial support planned for fuel retailers' petrol, diesel, ATF losses

While ATF prices for domestic airlines last month increased by 25 per cent - a fourth of the desired increase - there was no change in rates this month, even though the prices for foreign airlines were hiked by over 5 per cent. Similarly, despite under-recoveries of Rs 25-28 a litre, there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Domestic LPG prices were hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, but that was not enough to cover all the increased cost, and oil companies are booking under-recoveries or losses. The government has, in the past, covered for the under-recoveries on LPG through budgetary subsidy support.

Sharma said there is no increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel, as well as domestic LPG, even though supplies have been disrupted due to the war in West Asia. Only rates of bulk or industrial diesel, as also commercial LPG - the one used by hotels and restaurants - have been increased.