TVK wins two seats in Puducherry Assembly polls

PUDUCHERRY: TVK candidates B Ramu and Sai J Saravanan Kumar on Monday won from Manavely and Thirubuvanai Assembly constituencies respectively in Puducherry.
The Assembly elections to the union territory were held on April 9. This is a maiden poll battle for the TVK led by actor Vijay.
According to Election Commission data, Ramu (TVK) got 13,882 votes and Embalam Selvam (BJP) received 10,729 votes.
Selvam was the speaker of the outgoing Assembly.
In Thirubuvanai, Saravanan Kumar of TVK polled 9,740 votes and B Kobiga of Congress got 9,039 votes.
Puducherry has 30 Assembly seats. The AINRC-led NDA is likely to retain power in the union territory