Nepal renews territorial claim over Lipulekh, seeks dialogue with India

India on Sunday firmly rejected Nepal's objection to the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the long-established Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, dismissing Kathmandu's territorial claims over the region as an "unilateral artificial enlargement" that New Delhi finds "untenable".

New Delhi's sharp reaction came hours after the Nepal foreign ministry issued a statement, objecting to preparations by India and China for the annual pilgrimage via Lipulekh Pass, claiming the region belongs to it.

“Nepal doesn't intend to enlarge its boundary; the territory belongs to Nepal, nd the government has a clear view about this and is committed to its stance,” the Nepal government spokesperson, Sasmit Pokharel, said while talking to the media.